We also see glimpses of cocaine and stilettos alongside the paws of a Direwolf.

The professional-looking trailer was mysteriously uploaded by a user called Westeros the Series – and now fans are begging for it to be a real thing.

It's not clear who made the trailer – although it could be the work of German satirist and TV presenter Jan Böhmermann who tweeted the video soon after it was released online.

Nevertheless, Westeros the Series looks pretty great, and it could fill the Game of Thrones shaped hole in our lives after 2019…