The actress posted in her new Instagram account that she was "speechless and excited! Wish me luck."

The comic book creation Ms. Marvel, a Pakistani-American teenager who lives in New Jersey, first appeared in 2014.

Khan will become Marvel Studios’ first Muslim hero and the chief Kevin Feige has said they intend the character will appear in Marvel films int he future.

Deadline said the plan always was to stay true to the character in finding the right actress to play the role, even if it meant offering a person that was not well known to the public.

Vellani's casting comes hard on the heels of the recent announcement that Tatiana Maslany would star in Disney+ series She-Hulk, while Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury character would also lead his own series.

WandaVision will be the first Marvel series to debut on the streaming network later in 2020.

Marvel had no comment on the casting.

