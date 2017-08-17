…and a bit of chat between Lord of Light love Beric Dondarrion and the King in the North.

And expect plenty of staring into the distance, with Tormund, Jorah and Snow putting on their best brooding faces.

Why? We’re guessing they’ve spotted the enemy, a foe that looks like to be soon surrounding them in a dark foggy blizzard.

There are also several pictures of swords drawn over slightly lighter backgrounds. Will the Snow Boys™ be put on war footing more than once in the episode? And just what enemy will they face? Although we assume it’s the White Walkers, the photos don’t show if those undead giants, a mountain of wights or the Night King himself will try and tear down the northern explorers.

We do know, however, that Mother of Dragons Daenerys will appear in the episode. Here we can see the invading queen having a chinwag with advisor Tyrion, who, as we saw from the last episode, is trying to calm the power hungry ruler.

Daenerys also appears in another photo with Tyrion, this time alongside a pair of her dragons. And although small, this photo could be vital. Why? Daenerys’ white outfit, seemingly a winter version of her black battle outfit we’ve seen her wear in previous episodes. Could Khaleesi be preparing for a war up north? Or are we reading too much into a single cream costume?

Despite the episode title (Beyond the Wall), looks like we’ll also see action in Winterfell and the fallout between Arya and Sansa after the faceless Stark found a note seemingly incriminating her sister.

But will that be the most memorable moment of the episode? Compared to the incoming white walker battle, we’re guessing not.

Game of Thrones Season 7 continues on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm