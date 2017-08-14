New Game of Thrones trailer teases an epic White Walker battle
Winter is coming for Jon Snow and co in episode six
The penultimate episode of any series of Game of Thrones tends to be the biggest and most dramatic of the series and it looks as though season seven’s sixth offering won’t be an exception to the rule.
The first teaser for episode six, which has yet to be given an official name, reveals that Jon Snow and the Night King will most likely meet again – and we’re not entirely convinced the King in The North and his companions will emerge from the confrontation unscathed.
“Death is the enemy”, muses Richard Dormer’s Beric Dondarrion as he fires up legendary flaming sword, Lightbringer. “The first enemy and the last.”
“The enemy always wins”, he tells Jon Snow, “and we still need to fight him.”
Brace yourselves – it looks as though a MASSIVE winter battle is coming, and you won’t want to miss a minute of it.
Oh, and there appears to be some tension between Arya and Sansa at Winterfell too, but any time we see the Night's King and his army of the undead we kinda tend to gloss over the actions of mere mortals...
Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm