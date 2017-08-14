“Death is the enemy”, muses Richard Dormer’s Beric Dondarrion as he fires up legendary flaming sword, Lightbringer. “The first enemy and the last.”

“The enemy always wins”, he tells Jon Snow, “and we still need to fight him.”

Brace yourselves – it looks as though a MASSIVE winter battle is coming, and you won’t want to miss a minute of it.

Oh, and there appears to be some tension between Arya and Sansa at Winterfell too, but any time we see the Night's King and his army of the undead we kinda tend to gloss over the actions of mere mortals...

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm