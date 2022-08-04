Neil Gaiman reveals why The Sandman fans should turn off autoplay

The long awaited adaptation will launch on the streamer with ten episodes, all of which will be available at the same time. But, as tempting as it might be jump to the next episode as soon as the credits on the previous one roll, you might want to hold your horses.

The Sandman arrives on Netflix tomorrow, bringing Neil Gaiman's eponymous character to the small screen. The series is based on Gaiman's comic series, which originally launched as part of DC Comics .

During an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Gaiman advised viewers to turn off Netflix's autoplay feature and pay attention to the art in the credits. "Go into your settings and turn off ‘autoplay next episode’. The default setting is waiting for you there," he said, before realising he might have given away something he shouldn't have.

"Don’t do that! Who would say that? What a foolish thing to say! I wouldn’t say that," he added.

Writer and producer Allan Heinberg helped him out, saying: "You can binge the whole thing and then go back to Netflix on your laptop or whatever and the second time you watch it, turn off autoplay. How about that?"

The end credits will feature art by The Sandman's cover artist Dave McKean, whom Gaiman coaxed out of retirement for the job. But why are they so important?

Neil Gaiman on The Sandman set

He explained: "I think what's lovely is that you do have these gorgeous Dave McKean end credits, which reflect and feel like the story, which reflect the colour schemes of the story. You'll find little plot points hiding for you in the Dave McKean end credits, which are amazing."

Beautiful art and Easter eggs? We'll keep our eyes peeled when the credits roll.

Additional reporting by David Craig.

The Sandman lands on Netflix on Friday 5th August. Check out our guides to the best series on Netflix and the best movies on Netflix. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.

