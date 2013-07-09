With the help of chart topper Somebody I Used to Know by Gotye, comedy duo Not Literally have turned their parody-ing powers to the first series of Game of Thrones, to help us remember the characters we used to know.

Funny ladies Ginny DiGiuseppi and Dana Ritterbusch have breathed life back into beloved characters Khal Drogo, King Robert Baratheon and Ned Stark (Do you remember when we all thought nobody would kill off a big name like Sean Bean? How naive we were...) so we can mourn the first familiar faces that George R.R. Martin gave the chop.

(NB: contains some strong language)