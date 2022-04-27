7:52am

Speaking of, it'll be interesting to see how this story concludes in its final instalment. Presumably, we'll have some classic Marvel stuff as Moon Knight defeats Harrow and stops his evil plan, but I'm more interested in the dynamic between Steven and Marc.

Will they find some kind of balanced life together (assuming Steven can be rescued, of course) or will the kicker of the series be Marc not needing Steven any more? Will Steven fade away, or could Marc decide to step back and leave Mr Grant as the sole occupier of their body?

And what about those third personality theories? For weeks, fans think they've been seeing clues about a third secret personality existing inside Marc and Steven - extra blackouts, another sarcophagus containing a mysterious figure in Puttnam, all the tripling imagery in the opening credits.

But now, that feels a little too obvious and sensationalist. After a whole episode laying out Marc and Steven's past and their dynamic, it feels like it could almost detract from this episode to just throw another guy into the finale. Also, as far as I could tell there were no hints about another personality (whether it's Jake Lockley from the comics or not) in this new episode.

So who knows? Maybe this was another Mephisto that we read too much into.