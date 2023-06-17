The animated show premiered on Max earlier in 2023, and sees Mindy Kaling voice Velma Dinkley , one of Scooby’s faithful companions, in an origin story.

Velma fans assemble: the Scooby-Doo spin-off series has been renewed for a second season on Max.

Kaling also executive produces along with Sam Register and Howard Klein, while the cast also includes Glenn Howerton, Sam Richardson, Constance Wu, Jane Lynch, Ming-Na Wen, Wanda Sykes, and more.

The announcement was made at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival on Thursday (15th June) by Max and Adult Swim's EVP of original comedy and adult animation, Suzanna Makkos.

“The series that we create at Max are art and voice driven, with character and comedy coming before anything else,” said Makkos.

She continued: “We’re always looking for hard comedy with heart and edge, diverse and inclusive shows with underlying thematic resonance, and character design that showcases the hand of the artist. I am so excited to share these incredible series with the world, and continue to show why Max is a great home for adult animation.”

Mindy Kaling's Velma. HBO Max

When Velma season 1 premiered on Max back in January 2023, it quickly became the platform's most-watched launch for an original animated show but also drew mixed reviews.

While some fans criticised the series, which describes itself as an "original and humorous spin", for straying too far from the source material, others praised the comedy for establishing Velma as queer.

Kaling previously told Variety: "The character is so iconic, and there’s been so much speculation about her sexuality.

"I work on a couple other shows about young women, and it just felt like this gift to explore that, knowing that there’s all these expectations for the character. It was one of the reasons why it really felt worthy to do an origin story of her."

Velma season 1 is available to stream on HBO Max in the US.

