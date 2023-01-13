The Mindy Project creator voices the titular character, Velma Dinkley, and also serves as executive producer.

Scooby Doo fans are in luck, as Mystery Inc have just got a brand-new makeover in Velma , the new series starring Mindy Kaling on HBO.

We've seen plenty of Scooby Doo series over the years, but this is aimed at the many adults who grew up with the characters, and focuses on Velma and the gang before they formed Mystery Inc, so we get to see more of their back stories than ever before.

The new series catches up with Velma years after the disappearance of her mother. She's determined to get to the bottom of it, as well as solving the murders of various local girls.

Fred Jones (voiced by Glenn Howerton) is pinned down as a suspect, but Velma's feelings for him make things complicated.

Velma's friends Daphne (voiced by Constance Wu) and Norville (Sam Richardson) only add to the chaos with their 'complicated' feelings.

How to watch Mindy Kaling's Velma from HBO

In the US, fans can stream the series on HBO Max now.

The first two episodes were released on 12th January and the remaining eight will be released in pairs every week, meaning there will be more to come on 19th January, 26th January, 2nd February and 9th February.

Unfortunately, UK fans will have to wait as Velma does not yet have a home on any UK channels or streaming services.

Who's in the cast of HBO's Velma?

The cast of Velma, led by Mindy Kaling, is below:

Mindy Kaling - Velma

Glenn Howerton - Fred

Sam Richardson - Norville

Constance Wu - Daphne

Sarayu Blue - Diya

Melissa Fumero - Sophie

Jane Lynch - Donna

Russell Peters - Aman

Wanda Sykes - Linda

Karl-Anthony Towns - Handsome Jack

'Weird Al' Yankovic - Dandruff Tuba

Mindy has said of the series: "I’m so honored to voice Velma in this hilarious (and sometimes very scary!!) show, created by @CBGrandy and featuring some of the most killer actors in every role!"

What is the plot of HBO's Velma?

Velma acts as a prequel to other Scooby-Doo movies and series, showing the gang before they officially became Mystery Inc.

It also features a glimpse into their love lives, with Velma and Daphne sharing a kiss in the new series.

Kaling told Variety: "The character is so iconic, and there’s been so much speculation about her sexuality.

"I work on a couple other shows about young women, and it just felt like this gift to explore that, knowing that there’s all these expectations for the character. It was one of the reasons why it really felt worthy to do an origin story of her.”

Is there a trailer for Velma?

Yep, the trailer for the series landed on 11th January - watch it below.

Velma is available to stream on HBO Max in the US.

