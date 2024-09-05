Details are currently fairly thin on the ground regarding the series, but we do know Meyer will be fully involved, executive producing the project, while it will be written by Sinead Daly.

Read on for everything you need to know about Midnight Sun on Netflix.

When will Midnight Sun be released?

We don't yet know exactly when Midnight Sun will be released. The series has been in development for some time, but was officially confirmed in September 2024.

We would imagine the absolute earliest we could see the series would be towards the end of 2025, but a 2026 release date might be more likely.

We will keep this page updated once we get any more information.

What is Midnight Sun about?

Stephenie Meyer. Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Midnight Sun will be an animated series adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's 2020 novel of the same name.

That novel worked as a companion piece to Twilight, telling that same story but from Edward Cullen's perspective, rather than Bella Swan's.

The blurb of the novel says: "When Edward Cullen and Bella Swan met in Twilight, an iconic love story was born. But until now, fans have heard only Bella's side of the story. At last, readers can experience Edward's version in the long-awaited companion novel, Midnight Sun.

"This unforgettable tale as told through Edward's eyes takes on a new and decidedly dark twist. Meeting Bella is both the most unnerving and intriguing event he has experienced in all his years as a vampire.

"As we learn more fascinating details about Edward's past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life. How can he justify following his heart if it means leading Bella into danger?"

The series is being executive produced by Meyer, while it is being written by Sinead Daly (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), who also executive produce.

Who could star in Midnight Sun?

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart in Twilight. Summit Entertainment

No cast members have yet been confirmed for Midnight Sun.

While it is theoretically possible that Robert Pattinson, Kristen Stewart and the rest of the cast from the original Twilight film could reprise their roles, it does seem somewhat unlikely at this point.

Instead, it seems likely that the series will be filled with an entirely new group of voice actors who will take on the roles of Edward, Bella and the rest of the characters.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any further information regarding the cast of the series.

Is there a trailer for Midnight Sun?

There isn't a trailer available for Midnight Sun yet, but we will make sure to add any footage in as soon as it is released.

Midnight Sun will stream on Netflix. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

