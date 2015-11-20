Advertisement

What's her story? She use to be a superhero, but her stint saving lives ended in a tragic and dramatic way. Now she's trying to live an anonymous life. But she struggles to control her demons and her dark past is insisting on coming back to haunt her...

"Really, what defines her is her pain and, at her very hidden core, her desire to actually do something good in the world. On a certain level, it’s about redemption for her," says executive producer ​Melissa Rosenberg​.

Where do you know Ritter from? Breaking Bad, Veronica Mars, Don't Trust the B---- in Apartment 23, Big Eyes

Who does he play? Jessica’s nemesis Kilgrave

What's his story? Kilgrave, otherwise known as The Purple Man, has the power to control anyone he comes into contact with.

“He’s the kid in the toy shop; he can have whatever he wants,” Tennant explains. “Part of the journey of growing up is that you have to learn things don't always work that way. But for Kilgrave, that's never been the truth.”

Where do you know Tennant from? Doctor Who, Broadchurch, Harry Potter, What We Did on Our Holiday,

Who does he play? Bar owner Luke Cage.

What's his story? He's another superhero. Imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, Luke gained superhuman strength and impenetrable skin. Luke and Jessica meet during a course of an investigation and sparks swiftly ignite, particularly once they both realise the have special abilities...

Where do you know Colter from? The Good Wife, Zero Dark Thirty, Million Dollar Baby

Who does she play? Trish Walker

What's her story? Trish is Jessica's best friend and closest confidant. She's also a former model and famous radio host.

Where do you know Taylor from? Grey's Anatomy, Transformers, Shutter, The Darkest Hour

Who does she play? Lawyer Jeri Hogarth.

What's her story? She (yes, she - Hogarth was a man in the comics) is cunning, manipulative and an ally for Jessica, but only when she can get something out of it herself.

Where do you know Moss from? The Matrix franchise, Red Planet, Disturbia, Chocolat

Who does he play? Malcolm.

What's his story? He's Jessica's neighbour, described as "kind but drug addicted."

Where do you recognise him from? Empire, The Originals, The Vampire Diaries

Who does he play? Will Simpson

What's his story? He's an NYPD cop whose path crosses Jessica's. He's a serious, straight-forward police detective.

Where do you recognise him from? One Upon a Time, Red Widow, CSI