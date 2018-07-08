“Goodbye Belfast,” Williams wrote. “Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones. What a joy I’ve had. Here’s to the adventures to come.”

In the hashtags Williams also mentioned that she was the “last woman standing,” though whether that’s a reference to Arya’s status in the eagerly-anticipated final season (which is expected to kill off several major characters) or just that she was one of the last people to complete filming remains unclear.

We won’t find out just how Arya got so bloody until next year, anyway, with Game of Thrones’ six-part final series due to air on HBO (and Sky Atlantic/Now TV in the UK) from sometime in Spring.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to put up with ambiguous social media posts from the cast and crew. Oh well – it’s better than nothing.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO, Sky Atlantic and Now TV in 2019