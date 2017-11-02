"I'm really excited for Game of Thrones to finish and there's going to be time for me to do whatever I want," she revealed.

"That's just incredibly exciting and it will be nice to pick roles that I want to do. I can show the world what sort of actress I want to be and shape my career a little bit," added Williams.

"On one hand it's really nerve-wracking to know that I won't have that support blanket and safety net, but on the other hand I'm free."

After being in Game of Thrones from its first season in 2011, it's hardly surprising that Williams said that the thought of not being in the series is "nerve wracking".

Speaking about currently having a break from Game of Thrones before everything gets into full-swing for season eight, Williams said: "Anytime I get to work from home, is downtime. I think if you stop and do nothing, it drives you insane. Well it does to me anyway.

"I've been lucky enough to be home for a whole month now, which has been wonderful."

Williams, who has played Arya since season one when she was just 14, was asked at the British Independent Film Awards what she wanted to do once the show concludes.

"I've just started a production company, so I'm now realising how hard the industry can be," the 20-year-old said.

"Coming back here and listening to all the films nominated and getting back into watching independent films just makes me realise how much I miss it. It's the only place I've ever really wanted to be to be honest."

Williams, who will star in X-Men: The New Mutants, also said she would love to "make" and "be in" a British independent film, and that she would like to work with Sunshine on Leith and Eddie the Eagle director Dexter Fletcher.