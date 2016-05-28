Most of us text when we want to make plans with our pals. But, then again, most of us aren't stars of one of the world's biggest TV series. You see, when you're a mega famous actor – like, say, Maisie Williams and Kit Harington – arranging to meet over the phone is just too obvious.

Advertisement

It turns out the Game of Thrones co-stars were meant to hang out a while back when Kit got Maisie tickets for his West End play. She got an ear infection and never showed, so when Kit was being interviewed on the Radio 1 Breakfast Show, Maisie decided to call in and make amends.