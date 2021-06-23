Lucifer bosses drop hints about how final season will end

The fifth season of Lucifer ended on an uncertain note, as the titular character, played by Tom Ellis, seemingly assumed the role of the new God. Impressive it may be, we’re unsure how this will impact his relationship with long-term love interest Chloe Decker (Lauren German).

Advertisement

Fans were delighted though in season five when will they/won’t they couple Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) and Eve (Inbar Lavi) finally got together. Even so, happiness is never certain when you’re a demon, and Brandt spoke to TVLine about what’s next for the couple.

Brandt teased that there was a “giant journey” for Eve and Maze in the upcoming season. A new character will be introduced and “threaten their relationship in a really big way”.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Doubts already exist between the two, with new Queen of Hell Maze concerned that she will eventually have to watch the non-celestial Eve grow old and die. Will this mean the new character will drive a bigger wedge between them?

Showrunner Joe Henderson said to Assignment X: “We realised so much of Eve’s arc is defining her based on the men in her life, as opposed to on herself. Maze is looking for love and finds the perfect woman, and then the tragedy is that this woman finds the perfect woman for her too. You see them both heading in a direction, and you’re like, ‘I’m just going to let this happen’.”

Henderson’s answer has only raised further concerns that Eve and Maze will be facing some serious complications in season six.

For all the fans hoping for a happy ending, screenwriter Chris Rafferty also spoke to Script about the journey of Lucifer and his wish for the audience to “[appreciate] the time we have together”.

“I am hyper-aware of the audience’s attachment to these characters and get messages on the daily about wanting the show to last forever. But the world doesn’t work that way. All good things come to an end.”

He added: “My number one goal going into season six was to be mindful of that. And to help the audience find some sense of peace by the time it’s over.”

Advertisement

A sense of peace may be the end goal, but it’s probably not what audiences will find along the way.

Lucifer is available to stream on Netflix. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.