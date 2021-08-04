Lucifer’s sixth and final season to arrive on Netflix next month

Lucifans rejoice! Netflix have finally confirmed the release date for the sixth and final season.

Tom Ellis and co. will be returning to the streaming one last time on 10th September 2021, with official Lucifer Twitter account announcing the news in style with a slick new poster.

“We’re bringing the heat with #Lucifer s6 dropping on september 10th only on @Netflix,”(sic) the tweet read.

The poster also features the tagline: “All bad things must come to an end.”

we're bringing the 🔥 heat 🔥 with #lucifer s6 dropping on september 10th only on @netflix pic.twitter.com/TNvTCkQ9LC — Lucifer (@LuciferNetflix) August 4, 2021

The Devil himself, Ellis, previously referred to Lucifer as “the Lazarus” of TV shows after it was resurrected by Netflix following its cancellation at Fox.

The series was dropped by Fox after three seasons back in 2016 but was swiftly picked up by streaming giant Netflix.

The plan was to conclude the show after five seasons but, last year, it was confirmed Netflix had extended the run to six.

“I know we’re the Lazarus of TV shows, but this is definitely going to be the final season,” Ellis told The Guardian at the time.

“I’d planned to spend this [fifth] season in my own grieving process. And then, right towards the end, literally as we’d already devised how we would end our show, we had a call from Netflix saying: ‘Would you like to go another season?’”

Season five wound up being split into parts A and B as the coronavirus pandemic forced delays to production.

Season 5B was released back in May, with many fans no doubt bingeing the new episodes instantly, so news of the final season’s imminent arrival will be welcome, if somewhat bittersweet.

Lucifer season 6 arrived on Netflix on 10th September.