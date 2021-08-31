Lucifer stars hint at “bittersweet” series ending ahead of season 6

There’s not much longer for Lucifer fans to wait until the final series of the supernatural procedural hits our screens – and stars Tom Ellis and Lauren German have teased that the ending will be “bittersweet.”

Advertisement

The show was originally expected to end after its fifth run but was surprisingly renewed for a sixth season last year, and it looks like the story will be wrapped up once and for all this time.

Asked by TV Line how he hoped fans would react to the grand finale, Ellis said, “I hope that they’ll be crying, I really hope they’ll be sobbing! And then I hope that their hearts will be filled with joy at the same time.”

And German added, “Yeah I agree, I think, you know, hopefully it’s a gratifying, bittersweet… as Tom was saying earlier I think bittersweet is a great encapsulating term for the ending.

“I think fans will get what they want and I think it doesn’t cheat… it doesn’t gloss anything over or make anything too easy, but I think ultimately they’ll get what they want to see.”

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Thanks, you are now signed up to our On Demand newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Speaking more generally about the final series, Ellis said that the creative team had “thought long and hard” about how to end the series and teased that the final series will mark new territory for Lucifer and Chloe’s relationship.

“The journey that Chloe and Lucifer have been on up to this point has been great, but this season is kind of new territory for them, where they’re working together as a partnership,” he said. “That’s something that they’ve never experienced before together, you know, it leans into everything that we’ve kind of earned up to this moment.”

And German also picked out that new dimension to the relationship as something to especially look out for in the new series.

“What I really liked was the idea of Chloe and Lucifer really being a team,” she said. “Being together for each other as a couple and helping each other out, that’s just sort of a different dynamic than we’ve seen with Chloe and Lucifer.

Advertisement

“Usually, it’s kind of this push and pull, push and pull, but this season we really are on the same team and we’re fighting the same battle and we’re there for each other. There’s good times and bad times like any other couple but we’re finally together and without spoiling anything there’s a lot for us to work on together as a team and to fight for and strive for.”

Lucifer season 6 arrives on Netflix on 10th September. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Fantasy hub for all the latest news.