The first season of the fantasy series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has reached its conclusion.

However, the end credits also included a haunting song that references the central plot of the series which has already been confirmed for a second season.

So, just what exactly is the song over the credits for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8?

What is the song at the end of The Rings of Power episode 8 and who sings it?

The song at the end of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power episode 8 is The Rhyme of the Rings and is sung by singer-songwriter Fiona Apple.

The lyrics, as written by J R R Tolkien himself are:

Three Rings for the Elven-kings under the sky,

Seven for the Dwarf-lords in their halls of stone,

Nine for Mortal Men doomed to die,

One for the Dark Lord on his dark throne,

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie,

One Ring to rule them all, one Ring to find them,

One Ring to bring them all and in the darkness bind them,

In the Land of Mordor where the Shadows lie.

These verses will no doubt serve as a loose roadmap for the show, going by the showrunners' comments.

Charles Edward as Celembrimbor and Robert Aramayo as Elrond in The Rings of Power. Ben Rothstein/Amazon Studios

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press outlets, showrunner Patrick McKay said: "The second season is very much about more rings, you know. I the song at the end, [by] Fiona Apple - which is like a crazy dream come true - there's Three, then there's Seven. Why would the Dwarves be desperate for rings? And how do they get seduced? And how do they get fooled? And then Men is an even more complex story. There are Nine leaders of Men who want power.

"And so each of those rings and the forging of them is not just like, 'Now the magic thing got made', but is a story to be told. Through at least the earlier seasons of the show, that was always the ambition, and I think there are other stories to be told as well. But certainly, we've kicked it off and next season is gonna go deeper into it."

