Loki stars tease 2022 return for season 2

Loki season two is coming…but that’s more or less all we know about the follow-up to Marvel’s Disney Plus series, which remains shrouded in secrecy months after it was confirmed at the end of the first series.

Advertisement

Has Mobius really forgotten Loki? Is the multiverse doomed? And what will the “real” Kang the Conqueror be like when he arrives? For now, we don’t know much of anything.

Fans attending a recent MCM London Comic-Con panel for the series featuring stars Tom Hiddleston, Jonathan Majors and Sophia Di Martino might have hoped for some first details – but alas, the cast were keeping their cards close to their chest, dodging questions about season two and miming their answers as they dropped their microphones away (as you can watch below – it’s quite funny).

here’s the bit tom, sophia and jonathan did when asked about loki s2 pic.twitter.com/SMfwp6VTxk — spooky mels 🥀 (@mysticspellmans) October 23, 2021

Still, a couple of useful details may have been dropped during the session, first from series lead Hiddleston who took the time to remind fans how the first season had ended.

“We can’t say anything [about season two] unfortunately – we’d love to give you something,” Hiddleston said. “But what is exciting, I suppose is at the end of Episode six of season one, Loki comes back to the TVA. He’s quite traumatised. He’s quite emotional.

“And he tries to explain what’s happened to Mobius. Mobius doesn’t recognise him. And then he turns to look at the statue of the Timekeeper. But in fact, it’s not a statue at the Timekeepers. It’s a statue of someone else.

“I’m aware I’m just explaining the ending,” he laughed, “[But] I guess we’ll start from there.”

Disney

In other words, it seems Loki season two will pick up exactly where season one left off, with a returned Loki trying to convince Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) of who he is, and the deadly threat that’s headed towards them. Not the biggest surprise in the world, but good to know we won’t be in for any massive time jumps.

And shortly afterwards, Di Martino appeared to drop another crucial detail, when asked where she’d time travel to if she got the chance.

“2022, to see what happens in Loki 2,” she said, (apparently) inadvertently confirming the series will return next year.

Of course, it could be that Di Martino was speaking in generalities, and doesn’t actually have an inside information about when Loki will be back on out screens. She could even have been gently teasing the audience.

But it certainly lends some credence to the idea that we’ll be returning to Loki’s world of time travel, parallel universes and general mischief sooner rather than later. Can’t wait.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

Loki season one is streaming on Disney Plus. For more, check out our dedicated Fantasy page or our full TV Guide.