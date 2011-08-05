Meanwhile, even those who wish the Fool Us time slot was permanently occupied by one of Simon Cowell’s tears ‘n’ talent fests would welcome moody but dishy Merlin to the stage. All that angst and talk of overcoming addiction will bring a new, naturally gullible audience to the programme. Ideal for a magic show.

Shakespearean sorcery

Smart, sexy schemer Morgan and damaged, introspective strategist Merlin like nothing better than a good exchange of banter. Morgan may wind Merlin up something chronic with the casual misuse of her powers but the laconic magician becomes a positive chatterbox when he’s around her. Plus there’s an undeniable sexual spark between them.

So, should they choose to stretch their acting muscles a little further, they could do worse than step neatly into the shoes of Catherine Tate and David Tennant when the Whosome twosome move on from their West End production of Much Ado about Nothing. They’re ideal for the roles of bickering, made-for-each-other-but-can’t-quite-see-it couple Beatrice and Benedick. No disrespect to the Camelot scribes, but their spiky repartee can only be zestier if it’s scripted by the Bard.

Fighting cuts



He led a gaggle of Arthur’s buffest knights to track down some highly prized books for Camelot’s shelves. Who better, then, than Merlin (buff knights optional) to front the campaign against local government cuts to libraries?

Books are knowledge and knowledge is power. Or, as Merlin put it, “Books are as valuable to us as gold. We have an armoury – we need a library.” Mind you, he’d have to keep his ability to manipulate fire under control. “Books” and “burning” are not concepts that sit comfortably together.

Animal magic



Morgan owes much to the wolf – not only for those shape-shifting powers but also for that bunk-up with hunky Merlin. This beautiful, wild and intelligent creature that mercilessly hunts down its prey deserves our respect. And as for the wolf…

The US government recently removed the grey wolf from its “endangered species” list, but animal protection groups fear the consequences of the ruling. What better way for Morgan to repay her spiritual guides than by setting herself up in conservation work?

Failing that, she could lessen the burden on David Attenborough’s mellifluous tones and narrate a wildlife documentary.

Sir Laughalot



“Now smile, like I’ve told you a joke,” Merlin commanded Gawain, after imparting a hushed, veiled warning he didn’t want anyone around them to twig on to.

Comedy is clearly one of Merlin’s more hidden talents, stowed away somewhere in his subconscious along with the ability to underact. But now we know that the king’s sorcerer could turn court jester at the drop of a cap and bells, surely a slot on Show Me the Funny – or even Live at the Apollo – beckons?

