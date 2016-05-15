Harington was under strict instructions not to divulge whether or not his seemingly dead character was indeed coming back to life during the sixth series. But the information just proved too useful.

“I was driving back from my parents’ house and I was driving too fast, I was being a bit naughty, I was going over the speed limit. And I feel the sirens go off behind me," Harington tells US chat show host Jimmy Fallon.

"And this policeman comes up pulls me over and I’m a bit sheepish saying, 'Really sorry I wasn’t looking at the clock.' He says, 'Do you realise how fast you were going? That’s a bookable offence' and I said, 'Yes I’m very very sorry, sir.'

More like this

"And he said, 'Look, there are two ways we can do this. You can either follow me back to the police station now and I book you in, or you can tell me whether you live in the next series of Game of Thrones '.

"And I laughed, but his face was just [stoney]. And he says, 'Whether I take you into the police station depends on what your answer is.' So I looked at him and I went, 'I'm alive next season,' and he says, 'On your way, Lord Commander'."

Advertisement

Game of Thrones series six continues Mondays at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic