Rizwan plays Dionysus, the son of Zeus (Goldblum), with the duo sharing a number of highly memorable scenes together during season 1, which chronicles their drifting apart as he strives for greater respect and authority.

The British actor, who recently co-starred opposite brother Mawaan in BBC Three's Juice, spoke to RadioTimes.com about his latest gig and working with the incomparable Goldblum.

"Filming with Jeff is pure entertainment," began Rizwan. "What you see is what you get – he is that. There’s never a dull moment. He’s gonna sing to you, he’s gonna ask you to sing along.

"He’s like an encyclopaedia of cinema knowledge. It’s just the jukebox of it all – I love it!"

In the video version of the interview (see top of page), Rizwan can be heard busting out his Goldblum impression, nailing the actor's distinctive tone as he recalls early talks they had about their roles.

He continued: "The father/son conversations... When we first met, he said, 'We look just alike. You’ve got those eyes, don’t you?' I was like, 'Yeah! We could be father and son.'

Jeff Goldblum as Zeus in KAOS. Netflix

"We had a little chat about how I wanted to play Dionysus and he was like, 'Yeah cool! Let’s play!' And we really got to play, it was really, really fun."

In the lead-up to the show's release, Jurassic Park and The Fly icon Goldblum also spoke to Radio Times about reinventing the age-old characters of Greek mythology for this new series from The End of the F***ing World's Charlie Covell.

On his depiction of the king of the gods, the actor explained: "He is horrible. Zeus's cruelty arises from a bad relationship with his family. His dad tried to kill him and his brothers and sisters too.

"He’s been feeling wounded for thousands of years, and he’s still dealing with that."

