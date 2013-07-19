"Primarily it's a political drama," he went on. "It's about people, it's about the human condition."

Talking about how the drama - which is based on the bestselling novel series by George R. R. Martin - has seduced TV watchers who were skeptical about fantasy drama, Dempsie said: "[Fantasy is] used sparingly. Those elements are few and far between. But they have a lots of impact when they do come in... That's how people have managed to get so into it - and then feel really terrible about themselves when the dragons do pop up and they think they've become a geek."

Advertisement

The Sopranos, starring the late James Gandolfini, followed the struggles of mob leader Tony Soprano as he tried to balance his personal and professional life.