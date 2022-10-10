Perhaps the move is rather unsurprising, considering vampires appear to be back in vogue with the likes of Netflix's First Kill and AMC's Interview With the Vampire airing this year also.

Despite having two big screen adaptations under its belt already – the Swedish one in 2008 and its American remake in 2019 – John Ajvide Lindqvist's 2004 novel is getting the TV treatment.

The Let the Right One in series is written and produced by Andrew Hinderaker, whose horror credentials include Penny Dreadful. It began airing at the beginning of October and, like its predecessors, made some changes to the source material. Want to know what they are and how you can watch the Showtime original in the UK? Read on to find out.

How to watch Let the Right One In TV series in the UK

Madison Taylor Baez as Eleanor and Demián Bichir as Mark in Let the Right One In.

In the UK, Let the Right One In is available on Paramount+ following the series premiere on Saturday 8th October. Subsequent episodes will air weekly. Want to know how to get Paramount+? Scroll down.

In the US, the series premiered on Showtime on Sunday 9th October, though subscribers to Showtime's app got to stream it two days earlier.

Is Let the Right One In TV series on Paramount+?

Yes! In the UK, the adaptation is currently airing via Paramount+, with new episodes landing on Saturdays.

If you're a Sky Cinema subscriber, including a Sky Q customer, Paramount Plus is available at no extra cost (this doesn't apply for NOW Sky Cinema pass holders, sadly).

UK viewers can also access Paramount+ on its own for £6.99 per month or £69.90 per annum, after a free seven-day trial.

The service is available on Apple, Google, Roku, Samsung platforms and as part of Amazon Prime Video.

Get Paramount+ for no extra cost on Sky

Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ on Amazon Prime Video

Let the Right One In TV series trailer

Paramount+ released a trailer ahead of the series's release. Watch it below:

Let the Right One In plot

Ian Foreman plays Eleanor's new friend Isaiah in Let the Right One In.

In this modern-day reimagining, Eli is no longer centuries-old but Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez), a girl who was turned into a vampire 10 years earlier, making her a perpetual bloodthirsty 12-year-old.

Her father – her actual father, not a guardian bound by duty – is played by The Hateful Eight's Demián Bichir who does his best to provide her with blood as they search for a cure, which leads them back to their home of New York.

But things get complicated when Eleanor strikes up a friendship with her neighbour, fellow 12-year-old Isaiah (Ian Foreman). In the Let the Right One In TV series, Isaiah's mother is a detective assigned to a case linked to Eleanor.

As well as expanding the police investigation into the killings that keep Eleanor fed, the series also features a plot involving a lab where an heiress to a heroin empire is looking for an antidote to vampirism.

Let the Right One In debuted in the UK on Saturday 8th October 2022 on Paramount+. Get a seven-day free trial of Paramount+ on Amazon Prime Video.

