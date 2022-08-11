Win a virtual spot on the House of the Dragon red carpet

With the hotly-anticipated drama's cast and creative team in attendance, it'll be an evening that no fantasy fan will want to miss – and RadioTimes.com in association with Sky is offering readers the opportunity to watch all the action unfold on the red carpet, with a lucky few even getting to quiz the cast.

House of the Dragon is coming to London's Leicester Square, with the Game of Thrones spin-off set to hold its UK premiere on Monday (15th August).

The event's red carpet will be lined with digital totems, which will act as a Zoom room and give fans a virtual front row seat – you can take a look at how it'll work in the image below.

To be in with a chance of winning a spot in the red carpet virtual Zoom room, simply e-mail hotdvirtualaudience@sky.uk with your full name and the question you'd like to ask the cast, which includes Paddy Considine (playing King Viserys I Targayen), Emma D'Arcy (as Princess Rhaenyra Targayen), Matt Smith (as Prince Daemon Targaryen) and Olivia Cooke (as Lady Alicent Hightower).

200 winners will be selected at random to receive an invite to this very exclusive Zoom room – an invite link and unique access code will be sent to you by e-mail prior to the event.

A selection of the suggested questions will also be selected, with fans who have submitted a winning question being notified separately before the event.

All winners must be available to attend the virtual premiere on Monday 15th August, from 5:30pm–7pm.

House of the Dragon, a prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, will chronicle a Targaryen civil war that rocked Westeros.

The series sees King Viserys Targaryen (played by Peaky Blinders actor Considine) decide to appoint a new successor to the Iron Throne, sparking a war between his younger brother, the heir apparent Prince Daemon Targaryen (Doctor Who's Smith), and Viserys's daughter Princess Rhaenyra (D'Arcy).

The competition closes on 11th August at 23:59hrs.