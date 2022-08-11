Win a virtual spot on the House of the Dragon red carpet
A few lucky fans will also get the opportunity to quiz the cast.
House of the Dragon is coming to London's Leicester Square, with the Game of Thrones spin-off set to hold its UK premiere on Monday (15th August).
With the hotly-anticipated drama's cast and creative team in attendance, it'll be an evening that no fantasy fan will want to miss – and RadioTimes.com in association with Sky is offering readers the opportunity to watch all the action unfold on the red carpet, with a lucky few even getting to quiz the cast.
The event's red carpet will be lined with digital totems, which will act as a Zoom room and give fans a virtual front row seat – you can take a look at how it'll work in the image below.
To be in with a chance of winning a spot in the red carpet virtual Zoom room, simply e-mail hotdvirtualaudience@sky.uk with your full name and the question you'd like to ask the cast, which includes Paddy Considine (playing King Viserys I Targayen), Emma D'Arcy (as Princess Rhaenyra Targayen), Matt Smith (as Prince Daemon Targaryen) and Olivia Cooke (as Lady Alicent Hightower).
200 winners will be selected at random to receive an invite to this very exclusive Zoom room – an invite link and unique access code will be sent to you by e-mail prior to the event.
A selection of the suggested questions will also be selected, with fans who have submitted a winning question being notified separately before the event.
All winners must be available to attend the virtual premiere on Monday 15th August, from 5:30pm–7pm.
House of the Dragon, a prequel set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, will chronicle a Targaryen civil war that rocked Westeros.
The series sees King Viserys Targaryen (played by Peaky Blinders actor Considine) decide to appoint a new successor to the Iron Throne, sparking a war between his younger brother, the heir apparent Prince Daemon Targaryen (Doctor Who's Smith), and Viserys's daughter Princess Rhaenyra (D'Arcy).
The competition closes on 11th August at 23:59hrs. By entering this competition, you agree to the terms and conditions below.
Competition rules
- The promoter is Immediate Media Company London Limited (Company Number 06189487), Vineyard House, 44 Brook Green, London, W6 7BT.
- The promotion is open to all residents of the UK, including the Channel Islands, aged 18 years or older, except the Promoter’s employees or contractors and anyone connected with the promotion or their direct family members.
- The closing date for entries is 12th August 2022 at 11:59PM. The winner must be able to attend the prize on Monday 15th August at 5:30pm-7pm, as no alternative date/time will be provided.
- Entries received after the closing date of the promotion will not be considered.
- Only electronic form entries used within the competition section will be accepted. This does not include emails.
- By entering the promotion, the participants agree: to be bound by these terms and conditions; and that their surname and county of residence may be released if they win a prize.
- The prize does not include access to the premiere viewing.
- Entrants must supply to Immediate Media Company Limited their full name and email address. The Promoter will use entrants’ personal details in accordance with the Immediate Privacy Policy
- Only one entry will be permitted per person, regardless of method of entry. Bulk entries made by third parties will not be permitted.
- The winning entrants will be the first complete correct entries drawn at random from all the entries received after the closing date. The Promoter may share the details of the winners with the prize provider for the purposes of delivering the prize.
- The Promoter’s decision as to the winners is final and no correspondence relating to the promotion will be entered.
- The winners will be notified within 48 hours of the close of the promotion by email.
- If the winner fails to respond within 48 hours of such notification being sent, the Promoter reserves the right to offer the prize to a runner up, or to re-offer the prize in any future promotion.
- There is no cash alternative and the prize will not be transferable.
- Prizes must be taken as stated and cannot be deferred.
- The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize with one of the same or greater value.
- The surname and county of residence of the winner will be available upon request by sending an email to redcarpet@radiotimes.com within two months of the closing date of the promotion. The Promoter will contact the winner before releasing this information and provide the winner the opportunity to object or limit the amount of information shared.
- The Promoter reserves the right to amend these terms and conditions or to cancel, alter or amend the promotion at any stage, if deemed necessary in its opinion, or if circumstances arise outside of its control.
- The Promoter does not accept any responsibility for lost, delayed or fraudulent entries.
- The Promoter excludes liability to the full extent permitted by law for any loss, damage or injury occurring to the participant arising from his or her entry into the promotion or occurring to the winner(s) arising from his or her acceptance of a prize.
- Any entrant with an inappropriate question (in the Promoter’s sole opinion) shall be disqualified from the competition.
- The promotion is subject to the laws of England.
