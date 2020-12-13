Mrs Coulter facing down the Spectres drives peak fan adoration in His Dark Materials

Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) suppressed her humanity in a confrontation with the deadly Spectres in His Dark Materials – and fans of the BBC One fantasy drama fell at her feet.

Some would say she’s hidden her humanity right throughout the two seasons of the HBO and BBC adaptation of Philip Pullman’s fantasy novel series but, still, her scene in Cittagazze drew new levels of adoration from viewers.

A fan suggested a reason why she could control them: “I’m glad tonight’s episode of His Dark Materials alluded to something that wasn’t explicit in the books but that I suspected when I first read them as a teen: that Mrs Coulter can control spectres because she herself basically is one”.

Safari Mrs. Coulter communing with the spectres and casually murdering people has me ready to risk it all #HisDarkMaterials pic.twitter.com/DBX3MZorat — becca mavin (@iron_mavin) December 13, 2020

When Marisa enticed Lord Boreal with a kiss then poisoned him, the depths of her truly evil nature were revealed for all to see.

She said as he slowly died: “Boreal, I don’t need you. You would only hold me back. You are not, nor have you ever been, my equal.”

A fan responded: “Marisa Coulter is a horrendously fantastic character. The conflicts in her psyche are dealt with and expanded on beautifully in this series!”

Another viewer tweeted: “If that’s the way Mrs Coulter treats her “old friends”, heaven help her enemies #HisDarkMaterials”.

Mrs Coulter is not going to let a little thing like the corpse of an old friend at the table stop her from just enjoying the vibe in the plaza. #HisDarkMaterials — Neil Armstrong (@_neilarmstrong) December 13, 2020

Another wrote: “Mrs . Coulter having a candle light dinner , downing a bottle of wine casually while Borael is dead beside her … and we wonder why Lyra is the way she is”. [sic]

Boreal really did for himself playing Coulter LightHouse Family last week #HisDarkMaterials — Dolly Barton 💙 (@TheDollyBarton) December 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Lyra’s destiny became manifest in His Dark Materials as a member of the Magisterium discovered her true name.

Cardinal Sturrock immediately declared that the “Magisterium has a new direction” to fight a “threat so grave the world has only seen it once before”.

I was saying to my husband that I really like Lyra’s story in #HisDarkMaterials because she cannot know her destiny or it will be changed. She does things because they are right. — Adam (@eatplaylaw) December 13, 2020

The witch Serafina told Will that there is “a prophecy surrounding Lyra”, a prophecy that requires a boy to support and protect her.

The promise of an almighty confrontation between the Witches, Will and Lyra, Mrs Coulter and the Magisterium in next weekend’s finale promises to be an unmissable highlight of the festive TV calendar.

His Dark Materials concludes on BBC One on Sunday 20th December.

