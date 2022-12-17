Serving as the show’s chief antagonist, Mrs Coulter (Ruth Wilson) has captivated fans over the previous two seasons with her allure, charm and pure evil.

His Dark Materials villain Mrs Coulter will soon be back on our screens in the third and final season of the show, which is set to land as a boxset tomorrow (18th December) .

But this may not be the case so much in the third and final season of the show.

Speaking at a recent press screening, Wilson said that viewers will see a "very different" side to her character in the upcoming season.

"In this season particularly you do see a massive change in Mrs Coulter," she revealed. "She’s a very different woman in those two opening episodes, and I think looking after a child reduces her energy, and she’s quite depressed."

Wilson continued: "But she gets her heels on in the third episode, so don’t you worry. I found it really difficult playing her without heels, honestly. It was a really interesting different side of Mrs Coulter that was sort of grounded woolly jumper-wearing, and I was like, 'Oh...'"

Talking about why fans might be drawn to Mrs Coulter, she added: "I think people find her fascinating because they’re not sure whether she is good or bad, and it is very complicated, her relationship with her child, and I think a lot of it is about having to let go of her child, and let her child grow up and become an adult."

Alongside Wilson, series regular James McAvoy (Lord Asriel Belacqua), who was largely absent in season 2, will also return for season 3, alongside Will Keen (Cardinal Hugh MacPhail) and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Lee Scoresby).

Simone Kirby will also reprise her role as Dr Mary Malone in season 3, as she journeys to the home of the mulefa and makes some huge discoveries about Dust.

His Dark Materials season 3 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Sunday 18th December. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

