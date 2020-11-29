This IS the news you're looking for The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

And if you thought you recognised the daemon's voice you may well be right – the part is played by none other than Fleabag star and creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

This means, of course, a rather unlikely reunion for Scott and Waller-Bridge, who last appeared together as Fleabag and her season two love interest – the famed Hot Priest.

Scott first revealed the identity of his daemon back in July, while speaking on a panel at Comic-Con @Home, the online version of San Diego Comic-Con, and he seemed delighted to be acting alongside her once again.

"I do have a relationship with my daemon – and I think this is the first time we’re revealing this, but my daemon is going to be played by somebody who is very close to me in real life, which is a young performer and a writer called Phoebe Waller-Bridge," he said.

"I’m really thrilled about that, because it’s all about companionship and friendship and loyalty, and that’s what I feel about Phoebe in my real life,” Scott said. “So it’s wonderful that that’s happening."

The relationship between these two characters is obviously very different from that seen in Fleabag – let's just hope it leads to rather less heartbreak...

His Dark Materials airs on Sundays at 8:10pm on BBC One.