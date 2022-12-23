The clip, which can be shared exclusively by RadioTimes.com , sees His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson – who plays Will – take us on a tour around the Land of the Dead and its "huge" set.

The third and final season of His Dark Materials dropped on BBC iPlayer earlier this month, following Lyra and Will as they head to the creepy Land of the Dead – and now viewers can see what the set looks like when the cameras stop rolling thanks to the BBC's latest behind-the-scenes video.

"If you look into the walls, there's a lot of attention to detail," he says. "I think the idea is that it's built off of people's memories and people's objects and they've all fallen and compressed into this wall."

In the video, fans also get to see what the harpy (Emma Tate), who guards the Land of the Dead, looks like before the CGI is added in post-production.

"This is the harpy who looks like ET/Voldermort," Wilson says, showing off the rubber mask.

Lyra (Dafne Keen) and Will (Amir Wilson) in His Dark Materials season 3 BBC

The new season of His Dark Materials paid tribute to Helen McCrory, who voiced Lord Asriel's daemon Stelmaria and passed away in 2021, at the start of the premiere's credits.

While the fantasy drama, which is based on Philip Pullman's books of the same name, won't be returning for a fourth season, it's possible that the author's spin-off novellas could be adapted for the screen instead.

His Dark Materials season 3 airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 7pm on Sunday 18th December. Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

