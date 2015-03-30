Here's why Queen Elizabeth II didn't sit on the Iron Throne
The monarch visited the Game of Thrones set in Northern Ireland last year but, despite an expectant internet, opted not to take a seat...
Last year the internet watched with baited breath as Queen Elizabeth II paid a visit to the Game of Thrones set in Northern Ireland. Would she perch on the (frankly rather uncomfortable looking) Iron Throne – the prize George R. R. Martin's characters are squabbling over?
Unfortunately, while Her Maj got within inches of the royal seat, she declined the chance to perch on it. Now Game of Thrones' executive producers David Benioff and D.B. Weiss have teased the reason why...
“Apparently the Queen of England is not allowed to sit on a foreign throne,” explained Benioff during an interview with Late Night host Seth Meyers. “This is an esoteric rule we didn’t know about until that moment.”
“That’s the thing about the queen, she’s a stickler,” joked Meyers.
But while Queen Elizabeth chose not to launch a bid for the Seven Kingdoms during her afternoon on set, she did meet some Westeros royalty including Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and was presented with her very own model Iron Throne to take home.
Game of Thrones returns on 13th April (9pm, Sky Atlantic) with an action-packed fifth season featuring the likes of Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Natalie Dormer.
