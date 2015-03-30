“Apparently the Queen of England is not allowed to sit on a foreign throne,” explained Benioff during an interview with Late Night host Seth Meyers. “This is an esoteric rule we didn’t know about until that moment.”

“That’s the thing about the queen, she’s a stickler,” joked Meyers.

But while Queen Elizabeth chose not to launch a bid for the Seven Kingdoms during her afternoon on set, she did meet some Westeros royalty including Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark) and was presented with her very own model Iron Throne to take home.

Game of Thrones returns on 13th April (9pm, Sky Atlantic) with an action-packed fifth season featuring the likes of Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage and Natalie Dormer.

