Here’s how Game of Thrones created that incredible fiery battle
A new behind-the-scenes video reveals the secrets of the dragon attack – contains spoilers
This week’s Game of Thrones concluded with an action scene for the ages, as Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) attacked the Lannisters with a Dothraki horde and one of her dragons, wiping out most of their forces in a pulse-pounding sequence that many fans are already hailing as one of the series’ best.
And now you can get a sneak peek at exactly how the programme-makers pulled it off, with a new 14-minute video released by HBO that details exactly how this deadly Field of Fire was created for the screen.
Yep, those stuntmen really were on fire – and it turns out it’s a record-breaking inferno, with The Spoils of War including the most people really aflame that’s ever been seen onscreen.
But that’s far from the only surprising detail revealed in the footage, from the name the production called it (“The Loot Train Attack” isn’t nearly as cool as The Field of Fire part 2, right?) to the flaming disposable corpses that had to be shuffled around the set for different parts of filming.
In short, it’s the perfect way to see just how much effort went into that one sequence – and boy, did it pay off.
More like this
Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day