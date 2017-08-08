Yep, those stuntmen really were on fire – and it turns out it’s a record-breaking inferno, with The Spoils of War including the most people really aflame that’s ever been seen onscreen.

But that’s far from the only surprising detail revealed in the footage, from the name the production called it (“The Loot Train Attack” isn’t nearly as cool as The Field of Fire part 2, right?) to the flaming disposable corpses that had to be shuffled around the set for different parts of filming.

In short, it’s the perfect way to see just how much effort went into that one sequence – and boy, did it pay off.

More like this

Advertisement

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres exclusively on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm on the same day