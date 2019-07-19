Philip Pullman adaptation His Dark Materials already had a pretty starry cast including Lin-Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy, and now another familiar face has been added to the line-up – veteran character actor Helen McCrory, whose casting was announced in the wake of the new trailer launch at San Diego Comic-Con.

McCrory (best known for playing Aunt Polly in the BBC’s Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy in the last three Harry Potter films) will voice Stelmaria, the snow leopard dæmon of James McAvoy’s Lord Asriel, and is the first big voice role revealed in a series full of non-human characters.