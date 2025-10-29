Every fandom has its fan-favourite, non-canonical pairings. For Hazbin Hotel viewers, RadioApple – which references Lucifer and Alastor, for the uninitiated – is one of the most popular ships. And season 2 might just let them shine.

Arguably, episode 5 of season 1 was the fuel that lit the fire, after fans witnessed the two mighty sinners come to musical blows in the song ‘Hell’s Greatest Dad’. The way Lucifer (Jeremy Jordan) and Alastor (Amir Talai) fired sassy little quips at each other created a tsunami of fanfics of a rivalry romance blossoming between the two.

Certainly, the big boss of Hell himself has an intriguing relationship with Charlie’s steadfast hotelier. One that Hazbin Hotel’s creator, Vivienne Medrano, teases is “unique” in nature.

When asked if RadioApple could eventually become canon lore, Medrano gave a knowing smile. “Oh, you're asking the tough one,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“I mean, that's such a fun question. Lucifer and Alastor's relationship is one of my favourites in the show to explore. I can't reveal what it is because that's really one of the ones that develops, I think, the most uniquely over the course of the whole series.”

Ever vigilant of how the fandom will react to such news, Medrano was quick to clarify, “And obviously when I say relationships, that can mean a lot of things.”

She continued: “They're both very prideful characters. They both think they're better than everyone else, and therefore their dynamic with each other clashes. I'm excited for people to see how that can evolve into something interesting and fun.”

Although Lu and Bambi’s relationship could venture down many avenues, not necessarily just romantic one, it’s clear that we’re going to see a lot more of Lucifer in the coming seasons – particularly season 3, which has already been greenlit.

“I don't think it’s too much of a spoiler to just say season 3 is really the Morningstar season. Lucifer is one of my personal favourites, so anything to do with him and all the relationships he has that develop throughout the show to me are some of my favourites.”

But it isn’t just Lucifer’s story that’ll move front and centre; the show is also set to delve deeper into Charlie’s family dynamics.

Not only does this mean more airtime for the “silly king character”, but it could also mean that we finally learn more about Lilith, the ever mysterious queen of hell, who Medrano describes as being “iconic” to the Hellaverse.

