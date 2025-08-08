The sitcom legend took on a rather different vibe as botanist Anthony Brewer, whose children unearth a decades-old mystery related to the disappearance of several pupils from his former school.

It will be the last Goosebumps story told on Disney+ for the time being, with industry trade Variety confirming the show's axing after just two seasons this week.

Its report caveats that producers Sony Pictures Television will attempt to find the series a new home elsewhere, clearly seeing potential in the near-120 million hours of Goosebumps streamed globally to date.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The possibility of a soft reboot has been floated as one alternative, with earlier adaptations including a legendary '90s TV show and two feature-length films, starring Jack Black (Minecraft) and Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs) respectively.

Ana Ortiz and Isabella Ferreira (both alumni of Disney's Love, Victor) joined Schwimmer in the cast of Goosebumps season 2, appearing alongside The Couple Next Door's Sendhil Ramamurthy in a guest role.

Due to the anthology format, which was intended to incorporate as many elements of Stine's novels as possible, the first season featured an entirely different cast – including Lucifer's Rachael Harris and Star Trek: Picard's Isa Briones.

David Schwimmer and Ana Ortiz in Goosebumps: The Vanishing. Disney

This latest incarnation of Goosebumps was the brainchild of developers Rob Letterman (Detective Pikachu) and Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets), who ultimately handed the reins over to showrunner Hilary Winston (Community).

Our review of Goosebumps season 2, subtitled The Vanishing, notes that it "grows in strength and confidence as it progresses, and by the end of episode 6, there is a sense of excitement around how all the secrets could be unravelled".

However, it adds that "the fact it takes so many episodes to get there, with extensive runtime given to dynamics that simply aren’t that interesting, is what lets this show – and its starry focus Schwimmer – down".

Goosebumps seasons 1-2 are available to stream on Disney+.

Add Goosebumps to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.