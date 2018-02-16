When asked by a commenter whether he would be releasing any work in 2018, he said that the first of two volumes of Fire & Blood "should be completed soon, and is the only release slated in before the end of the calendar year. The second part, he says, will be released after Winds of Winter.

While this means fans are set for a longer wait for the continuation of his flagship book series, it does at least confirm that there will be some Westeros-based content to devour before the year is out.

Game of Thrones season 8 is expected to debut in 2019