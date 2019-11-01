Writing on his blog, he said: "Let me make this perfectly clear… I am not taking on any scripts until I have finished and delivered WINDS OF WINTER. Winter is still coming, and WINDS remains my priority, as much as I’d love to write an episode of HOUSE."

He also gave some extra nuggets of information about House of the Dragon, directing fans to the two anthology novels he co-edited, Dangerous Women and Rogues, as well as his Westeros historical book Fire & Blood for clues on what the show would be about.

Martin also revealed that House of the Dragon was actually the first Thrones spin-off he pitched to HBO, despite being the second to become public knowledge, and shared his condolences over the cancellation of the other prequel series that was set to star Naomi Watts and John Simm.

"It goes without saying that I was saddened to hear the show would not be going to series," he said. "Jane Goldman is a terrific screenwriter, and I enjoyed brainstorming with her. I do not know why HBO decided not to go to series on this one, but I do not think it had to do with HOUSE OF THE DRAGON. This was never an either/or situation.

"Heartbreaking as it is to work for years on a pilot, to pour your blood and sweat and tears into it, and have it come to nought, it’s not at all uncommon. I’ve been there myself, more than once. I know Jane and her team are feeling the disappointment just now, and they have all my sympathy… with my thanks for all their hard work, and my good wishes for whatever they do next."

Once Winds of Winter finally makes it to book store shelves, the wait begins for the final entry in A Song of Ice and Fire: A Dream of Spring. Here's hoping it arrives before House of the Dragon's final season...