Game of Thrones: which is the most brutal episode 9?
Over the years, the HBO series has become notorious for the death and destruction in its penultimate episodes - but which stands out among the rest?
Game of Thrones is never for the faint of heart, but some episodes are more difficult to choke down than others. The ones where your favourite characters meet a grisly end, for instance.
Over the years, it's become a series trend for the ninth episode of each season to be particularly brutal – containing either a surprising death of main character (or characters), or a big climatic battle. But which season has the best – er, worst? – ninth episode? Which penultimate peril stands out?
Refresh your memory with the list below the poll, and then get voting.
http://renderer.qmerce.com/interaction/5769685e2979187c0cccbed3
Stannis Baratheon's attack on King's Landing was a stand-out episode, with the tension gradually building as the action reached its incredible and explosive conclusion.
More like this
S3E9: The Rains of Castamere
While attending a wedding at the Twins, Catelyn, Robb and his pregnant wife Talisa were betrayed and brutally murdered at a banquet, in perhaps the series' most shocking scenes to date.
S4E9: The Watchers on the Wall
The wildlings march on the Wall, sparking a battle with the Night’s Watch that topped almost every action sequence that Game of Thrones had done before.
S5E9: The Dance of Dragons
To change his poor fortune in battles, Stannis allows red priestess Melisandre to burn his young daughter at the stake in a heart-wrenching death that outraged show watchers worldwide.
S6E9: Battle of the Bastards
Ramsay and Jon finally faced off, but it was Sansa who took her final revenge in this year's enormous epic battle episode.
Feeling sufficiently traumatised? Then head back to the poll and vote for your favourite now!
Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic next Monday at 2am and 9.00pm