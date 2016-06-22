Refresh your memory with the list below the poll, and then get voting.

Stannis Baratheon's attack on King's Landing was a stand-out episode, with the tension gradually building as the action reached its incredible and explosive conclusion.

S3E9: The Rains of Castamere

While attending a wedding at the Twins, Catelyn, Robb and his pregnant wife Talisa were betrayed and brutally murdered at a banquet, in perhaps the series' most shocking scenes to date.

S4E9: The Watchers on the Wall

The wildlings march on the Wall, sparking a battle with the Night’s Watch that topped almost every action sequence that Game of Thrones had done before.

S5E9: The Dance of Dragons

To change his poor fortune in battles, Stannis allows red priestess Melisandre to burn his young daughter at the stake in a heart-wrenching death that outraged show watchers worldwide.

S6E9: Battle of the Bastards

Ramsay and Jon finally faced off, but it was Sansa who took her final revenge in this year's enormous epic battle episode.

Feeling sufficiently traumatised? Then head back to the poll and vote for your favourite now!

Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic next Monday at 2am and 9.00pm