Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) – who was close friend and advisor to Queen Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and the girlfriend of Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) – was brutally beheaded in episode four’s final moments.

And now, with the gift of hindsight, we can see that their responses to this interview question have been coloured by Missandei's death – and quite possibly the fate of Grey Worm and/or Daenerys...

Clarke has the strongest reaction to the question, saying “best season ever!” in a seemingly sarcastic tone and bursting into a fit of the giggles. And Anderson isn't far behind her. Could this mean that both their characters could be killed off in the final season, too?

Not long until we find out…

