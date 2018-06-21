They just couldn’t have done a better job on ending our story,” the star, who plays Jaime Lannister in the series, told Variety at the Cannes Lions festival on Wednesday. “We’ve worked harder than ever before. We spent twice as much shooting these six episodes than we did on two full seasons before. No expense has been spared. We’ve gone all in.” Watch a clip of the conversation below.

He also confirmed that he has shot his final scene, though he is not totally wrapped on the show, and spoke affectionately about his castmates, who he has been working alongside for 9 years.

“I don’t think it’ll ever be gone from my life. I’m going back to Belfast next week,” he said. “I’m not 100% done, but I’ve shot the last scene with me.”

He continued: “We haven’t had any a–holes on the show. It’s quite something. I’m gonna miss all those people, that’s for sure.”

Game of Thrones season 8 is set to arrive in 2019