But Iwan Rheon, the actor who plays the nightmarish Ramsay, reckons that while his character was a complete horror, King Joffrey (who also did quite a bit of torturing) was worse - and actually, Ramsay had some redeeming qualities.

"I hope that he'll be right up there with the most horrible characters in the show," Rheon said of Ramsay in The Hollywood Reporter. "I think he probably already is. But I think he's a villain with a slight difference. What's happened, which is amazing really, is that he's not just hated. People love to hate him, which is different from what characters like Joffrey had."

So what are those positive qualities? That he was able to see Sansa's strength in the end, says Rheon.

"I think he's still quite impressed with her. And he's impressed that she talks back to him during the parlay scene. It's like, "Oh! Hello! Who's this? She's grown up!" I do think he finds that in people. He's not a complete and utter scumbag. He does enjoy people being strong..."

Not a complete and utter scumbag, eh?

When asked who was worse, Ramsay or Joffrey, Rheon said the boy king had the edge.

"I think it's Joffrey! Because he was all-powerful and he did things purely because he could, but he never did his own dirty work. Whereas Ramsay, it was a real battle for him to reach where he got — the heights of being Warden of the North. It was all against the odds. He's a bastard, and he had no right to be there in the world of the show. At least he does his own dirty work. I think there's something more to him."

So really, Ramsay might have been an evil sadist who hunted and flayed women and castrated someone for fun - but at least he does all of it himself, eh?

RIP Ramsay. (NOT)