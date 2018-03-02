Specifically, she won't even look at Harington while he reads his scripts, or for a "long time" afterwards.

"I for sure ask Kit not to show me his excitement after he has read an episode, simply because I don’t want to read anything in his eyes," she told Entertainment Weekly.

Leslie, who met Harington while playing Ygritte in Game of Thrones from 2012-14, has very firm rules.

She explained, "I know the anticipation is killing a lot of people, and my God the build-up is fantastic. I can’t wait until next year.

"So when he’s at the other end of the room and reading the episode, it’s like, no... we are not going to have eye contact for a long time. Go make a cup of tea. Calm down."

Just picture the Leslie-Harington household: Rose Leslie determinedly staring at the wall while Kit Harington sips his tea and tries to remove any trace of Game of Thrones spoilers from his facial expressions...