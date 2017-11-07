Turner said "how dare you" and hit back, saying that the child stars were "kids first" and needed to be given space.

She continued: "Oh and ps. Imagine.. you, a parent, walking with your 13 year old son/daughter and seeing a fully grown adult pointing their camera phone at your kid. You would do anything you could to delete that persons photograph, and remove your child from that situation as soon as you could.

Finn Wolfhard in Stranger Things 2 (Netflix, HF)

"It doesn’t matter if that child happens to be an actor and consented to a professional film crew capturing their moves when in character. That does NOT mean that this child consented to being followed around with a camera in their face. I don’t care if it “Comes with the job”. It doesn’t.

More like this

"And how dare you shun and demean that child when they don’t pose for an adult strangers photograph or walk over and talk to them when they take that NOT CONSENTED FOR photo. Doesn’t that go against everything we teach our children anyway? Pshhhh. Some people man."

In an interview earlier this year, Turner revealed that she had occasionally been selected for roles because of her powerful social media following – even if, in her mind, someone else was better for the part.

Advertisement

She wasn't the only famous face to leap to Wolfhard's defence. His former co-star Shannon Purser, who played Barb in the Netflix show, also tweeted her support for the young actor: