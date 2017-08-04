The actress, who has a pretty staggering 1.35 million followers on Twitter, 5.4 million followers on Instagram and over 2 million followers on Facebook went on to reveal that this has occasionally given her the edge in auditions, even when she felt other actors were stronger contenders.

“I auditioned for a project and it was between me and another girl who is a far better actress than I am, far better, but I had the followers, so I got the job,” Turner said. “It’s not right, but it is part of the movie industry now.”

It’s a little unclear what job Turner’s referring to – unreleased films she has in the works include Berlin, I Love You, Huntsville, Time Freak and the X-Men: Apocalypse sequel in which she reprises the role of Jean Grey, so it could be one of those or an earlier role – but whichever project it was, it’s an interesting insight into a world of casting that becomes more and more dependent on loyal Twitter followings.

Tomorrow’s stars – get posting today.

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres on Mondays on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV at 2am, repeated at 9pm