Over one million people downloaded the series finale since the episode premiered on HBO in America, with another five million expected to have done so by the end of the week, making it the most torrented show of 2013, according to TorrentFreak.

The fact that GoT fans are desperate to access the episodes by whatever means necessary isn't new news. The series, which is based on the bestselling novels by George R.R. Martin, was named the top pirated show of 2012.

All this illegal downloading doesn't appear to be negatively affecting viewing figures, though. The episode, which aired on Sky Atlantic last night, was Sky's top pay TV programme of the night, peaking at 941k, while American network HBO revealed recently that Game of Thrones is their most-watched series currently on air.

More like this

Advertisement

Game of Thrones recently won the Bafta Radio Times Audience Award