Game of Thrones series three finale is most pirated episode of 2013
The Sky Atlantic series has broken yet more records for being the most illegally downloaded
It seems fans of fantasy series Game of Thrones will stop at nothing to get their hands on new episodes of the dark drama.
The HBO series, which airs on Sky Atlantic in the UK, is undoubtedly popular with telly-watchers, but those settling down in front of the TV only make up a proportion of people who've watched the series three finale.
Over one million people downloaded the series finale since the episode premiered on HBO in America, with another five million expected to have done so by the end of the week, making it the most torrented show of 2013, according to TorrentFreak.
The fact that GoT fans are desperate to access the episodes by whatever means necessary isn't new news. The series, which is based on the bestselling novels by George R.R. Martin, was named the top pirated show of 2012.
All this illegal downloading doesn't appear to be negatively affecting viewing figures, though. The episode, which aired on Sky Atlantic last night, was Sky's top pay TV programme of the night, peaking at 941k, while American network HBO revealed recently that Game of Thrones is their most-watched series currently on air.
Game of Thrones recently won the Bafta Radio Times Audience Award