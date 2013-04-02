The show's return also set the record for the most illegally downloaded programme of all time, with the opening episode "seeded" (shared in full or in part) by more than 320,000 people immediately after it was broadcast on Sunday evening in the US, and a total of over 1m times by Monday, according to data collated by torrentfreak.com.

HBO announced the new series via their official Twitter account with the simple Twitpic, above, and the words "Game of Thrones renewed for season 4 with fire & blood."

