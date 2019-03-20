“It’s complicated,” Dinklage told EW. “A lot of the time with Tyrion, it’s professional and personal.

“Obviously, he has feelings for Daenerys. He loves her — or thinks he does. She’s awe-inspiring. He’s questioning that because he doesn’t have a good track record for falling in love. There’s jealousy wrapped up in there.”

However, Dinklage also suggested that Tyrion was more concerned with the political fallout of Jon and Dany’s relationship, and that his feelings for Daenerys may not be romantic per se, any more than his affection for Jon Snow is.

“He loves Jon Snow, too,” Dinklage continued.

“They’re the two people he has the most in common with, in a way — they’re both outsiders in their own families who have refused to follow the path their family has taken, and hopefully for the better.

“He’s wondering how smart of a move [Jon and Dany getting romantically involved is], because passion and politics don’t mix well,” Dinklage added.

“He knows the two of them getting together could be very dangerous.”

In other words, while Tyrion probably is a bit jealous of Jon and Dany, his concern might be more about them finding each other while he has no-one (as well as the political implications) rather than resenting Jon specifically or declaring his undying love to the Mother of Dragons.

So for now, we’ll just have to stick with the series’ one true love QUADRANGLE – Jaime Lannister, Brienne of Tarth, Tormund and that bear – and save our shipping for them.

The final series of Game of Thrones will air on 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV