'Together' shows Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) arriving in Winterfell.

Sansa (Sophie Turner) looks on with fear at Daenerys’ dragons as they fly above her, with Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) seemingly issuing a warning to the uncertain allies.

“We must fight together now, or die,” he says, as they sit behind him.

The Together trailer also sees Jon looking sadly at Daenerys while she gazes into a fire: has Jon finally learned the awkward truth of his true parentage?

The 'Survival' teaser trailer meanwhile reveals the long-awaited reunion between Jon and Arya (Maisie Williams) in a snowy forest.

This is the first time the half-siblings/cousins have been on screen together since the very first series.

The scene is accompanied with an ominous voiceover, saying, “Think back to where we started. Now it’s just us.”

But it appears the reunion between the two GOT favourites won’t necessarily be a heartfelt one – with Williams saying that Arya’s alliance with Sansa sees her criticise Jon.

“Last season it was really tough for Sansa because Jon was thinking with his penis and it kind of made Sansa look bitter,” Williams told Entertainment Weekly.

“This season you see Arya teaming with Sansa and sometimes calling out Jon. It felt nice and powerful to stand next to Sophie. Sophie and I are the tightest of friends when sitting across from anyone, so no acting required.”

Game of Thrones airs Sunday 14th April on HBO and Sky Atlantic