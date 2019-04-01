Sophie Turner knows Kit Harington is paid more than her for Game of Thrones – but she doesn't care
The Sansa Stark actress opened up on the gender pay gap
Sophie Turner has spoken out about the gender pay gap, and justified why her fellow Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington is paid more.
Turner plays Sansa Stark and has appeared in all eight seasons of the show, as has Harington, who plays Jon Snow.
- Game of Thrones' Bran Stark keeps getting bombarded online about THAT Night King theory
- Did you spot these Easter eggs, returning characters and story teases in the new Game of Thrones trailer?
In an interview Turner revealed that asking for a higher salary was "a little tricky. Kit [Harington] got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline," she told Harper's Bazaar.
"And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, 'You know what... you keep that money.'"
- Listen to the RadioTimes.com Podcast now: subscribe on iTunes / subscribe on Google Podcasts
She adds that conversations around gender pay are being had more frequently:
More like this
Executives are "more willing to listen to people saying, 'I want the same amount of money.'
"So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think...," Turner added.
Harington is among the reported five highest paid Game of Thrones actors, a list which also includes Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister). They each take home a reported $500,000 per episode.
Turner also spoke about the now-infamous scene in which Sansa is brutally raped by her husband, Ramsay Bolton.
"Initially, I didn’t feel there was anything that stayed with me from all the things Sansa went through," Turner says. "But though I think it hasn’t affected me emotionally, I did start thinking about the domestic abuse and rape, and it spurred this little part of me that might be an activist."