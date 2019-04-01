In an interview Turner revealed that asking for a higher salary was "a little tricky. Kit [Harington] got more money than me, but he had a bigger storyline," she told Harper's Bazaar.

"And for the last series, he had something crazy like 70 night shoots, and I didn’t have that many. I was like, 'You know what... you keep that money.'"

She adds that conversations around gender pay are being had more frequently:

Executives are "more willing to listen to people saying, 'I want the same amount of money.'

"So things are getting done, but it will take a while, I think...," Turner added.

Harington is among the reported five highest paid Game of Thrones actors, a list which also includes Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister). They each take home a reported $500,000 per episode.

Turner also spoke about the now-infamous scene in which Sansa is brutally raped by her husband, Ramsay Bolton.

"Initially, I didn’t feel there was anything that stayed with me from all the things Sansa went through," Turner says. "But though I think it hasn’t affected me emotionally, I did start thinking about the domestic abuse and rape, and it spurred this little part of me that might be an activist."