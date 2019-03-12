HBO has unveiled that the opening episode (airing Sunday 14th April) will come in at 54 minutes, while the second episode (Sunday 21st April) will have a running time of 58 minutes.

David Nutter – who directed three episodes of the final run – had previously said, “Season eight episodes will all I think be longer than 60 minutes”.

But don't worry too much: RadioTimes.com understands that later episodes will be much longer, with the final two instalments running at an hour and 20 minutes each.

Here are the running times to expect in Game of Thrones season eight – episodes three to six have not been confirmed by HBO.

Episode one: 54mins

Episode two: 58mins

Episode three: 1hr

Episode four: 1hr 18mins

Episode five 1hr 20mins

Episode six: 1hr 20 mins

As Jaime Lannister actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau previously teased: “We spent twice as much shooting these six episodes than we did on two full seasons before… No expense has been spared. We’ve gone all in.”

In other words, there’s probably plenty of bloody great dragons, huge White Walker battles and some absolutely horrible Thrones-style deaths ahead.

We couldn’t be more excited.

The final series of Game of Thrones will air on 15th April at 2am and 9pm on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV