Has this Game of Thrones actor revealed his character won’t survive the series?
Jerome Flynn suggests that Bronn’s mission North won’t end well for him…
After being a no-show in all the Game of Thrones season eight trailers and posters, Jerome Flynn’s fan-favourite character Bronn finally returned in the first episode with a new mission – find and kill his friends and former employers Tyrion and Jaime Lannister, who had headed North to face off with the Army of the Dead.
How Bronn will go about his mission is a little unclear – will he just wait to see if the Night King finishes them off first? – but Flynn has now hinted that it may end up costing the life of the sellsword-turned-knight, suggesting that he won’t make it to the final episode of the fantasy drama.
“I can’t deny there’s a part of me that wanted to make the end,” Flynn told RadioTimes.com and other press at the star-studded Belfast Thrones premiere, shortly before the series’ first episode was screened to cast, crew and journalists.
“But then I didn't expect to make three seasons, let alone eight!”
From the sounds of Flynn's regret, then, Bronn might NOT make it to the Game of Thrones finale, instead perishing in some earlier conflict – assuming, of course, that Flynn wasn’t just leading us up the garden path, as this sneaky Thrones actors are wont to do.
“Bronn’s a determined type,” he added. “He’s either going to get his castle or he’s going to die getting it.”
Whatever happens, we’ll be glad to have at least SOME more Bronn to enjoy this season – and according to Flynn, the rest will be well worth any favourite character death-themed heartbreak.
“I haven’t seen it, but from what I’ve seen it’s electric, surprising, and heart-wrenching,” he told us.
Whether Bronn himself will be wrenching any of those hearts remains to be seen. At least give him his castle first!
Game of Thrones continues on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV at 2am and 9pm on Mondays