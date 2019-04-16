“I can’t deny there’s a part of me that wanted to make the end,” Flynn told RadioTimes.com and other press at the star-studded Belfast Thrones premiere, shortly before the series’ first episode was screened to cast, crew and journalists.

“But then I didn't expect to make three seasons, let alone eight!”

From the sounds of Flynn's regret, then, Bronn might NOT make it to the Game of Thrones finale, instead perishing in some earlier conflict – assuming, of course, that Flynn wasn’t just leading us up the garden path, as this sneaky Thrones actors are wont to do.

“Bronn’s a determined type,” he added. “He’s either going to get his castle or he’s going to die getting it.”

Whatever happens, we’ll be glad to have at least SOME more Bronn to enjoy this season – and according to Flynn, the rest will be well worth any favourite character death-themed heartbreak.

“I haven’t seen it, but from what I’ve seen it’s electric, surprising, and heart-wrenching,” he told us.

Whether Bronn himself will be wrenching any of those hearts remains to be seen. At least give him his castle first!

